Khayelitsha mom raped and killed ‘by neighbour’

Cape Town - Khayelitsha residents of Site B, Khayelitsha yesterday marched to their local police station to protest the release of a man suspected of raping and killing a 32 year-old mother. Yanga Dolly Mlanjeni’s lifeless body was discovered in her shack in Site B on Saturday morning, she had been undressed and is believed to have been raped, allegedly by her neighbour (the suspect).

A witness, who asked not to be named, said he arrived at his home at around 2am and found the suspect sleeping in his bed. “When I asked him why he was there he told me he was waiting for Dolly. I chased him out and went to sleep. In the morning I woke up and found out Dolly had been murdered. “The suspect waited for my sister to return. Her family suspects she was smothered with a pillow.”

Young mom was raped and killed in her Khayelitsha home on Saturday morning. Picture: Facebook Her brother, Zubenathi Mlanjeni, said: “She was either murdered on Friday night or the early hours of Saturday but we were informed on that morning that she was unresponsive in her shack. “Our neighbours came to tell us about the murder. When we got to her place she was on her bed. She was face down on her pillow, her hands were at her sides, her shorts were pulled down to her knees. Her panties were halfway down, it looked like the killer tried to pull them up and she had a vest on. “The shack didn’t look ransacked, her cellphones were still there with her wallet, so it was not a robbery.

“She was drinking with a guy on Friday night and the following morning, he went to look for her. He called her name and she didn’t respond. “The window was opened and he put his arm through and tapped her arm and felt it was cold, and felt her pulse and couldn’t feel anything, he then informed the neighbours about it.” Zubenathi explained that the suspect was picked up by the police while the scene was still active, but he was released less than 30 minutes later.

More than 100 community members gathered outside the police station asking the reason why the suspect, who was taken in for questioning, was released. Sanco secretary Ludwe Vara explained that the police are still investigating. “They have sent DNA samples to be tested and they are also waiting for the post-mortem.”

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siya Monakali said they were “deeply concerned about the high prevalence of violence perpetrated against women” in communities. “The rape and murder of one woman is one too many. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and call for swift action to bring to justice the perpetrator of this crime.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said “the suspects are yet to be arrested”.