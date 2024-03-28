Killer of mom of three Cleo Diko, gets 20 years much to her family's outrage

Cape Town - Family and friends of slain Cleo Diko have indicated that they will appeal the 20-year sentence handed down to her killer. Sandile Jekwa confessed to the murder of the mom-of-three on February 28. He described to the Mitchells Plain Court how he killed her in a fit of rage, repeatedly beating her with a hammer and then strangling her.

Diko’s decomposing body was found buried under his bed, covered with cement and tiles, in his Mandalay home. The 34-year-old woman disappeared in October 2022 and her remains were found on January 27, 2023. Jekwa’s own mother led the police to him after noticing a funny smell in his room. Yesterday, he received a 20-year sentence as Diko’s supporters listened in anger. Mom Linda Diko said she was very disappointed in the justice system.

“The detective of this case was questioning other guys according to the results of the DNA, but we never saw the culprits come to court. Instead, we saw Sandile entering into a plea bargain.” FAMILY and friends of slain Cleo Diko have indicated they will appeal the 20-year sentence handed down to her killer. pic supplied The victim’s friend, Siphelele Kwinana, said that they were not happy about the 20 years Jekwa will spend behind bars. “We know that in South Africa Sandile will be set free after 10 years and then he will come out and do exactly what he did. He was on parole when he did this and the fact that he did this to Cleo means he has no regard for the law.

“He showed no remorse as the magistrate handed down the sentence, he is used to jail, that is his second home.” She said Jekwa had been trying to sleep with Diko for a long time before the day he dragged her into his home. “They were never in a relationship, she was in a relationship with her children’s father. He wanted to sleep with her for a long time; we would stand up for her whenever he grabbed her in the streets. On that day, he took advantage of Cleo being alone.”

Kwinana said they would have a meeting with Diko’s family about how to proceed with the appeal. “We were advised that if we appeal at the high court we will be taking a risk because the sentence could be reduced by 15 years. But that is a risk we are willing to take because we are not happy about this. Her mom is not well. Cleo was a mother to 7-year-old twins and had a 4-year-old child too.” Action Society’s Kaylynn Palm said that for 425 days, Diko’s family and friends had to face this murderer time and time again, only to be met with multiple postponements and leave the courtroom with more questions than answers.