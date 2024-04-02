Killer targets three neighbours on Good Friday and kills two in Kleinvlei

Cape Town - A Kleinvlei woman near Blue Downs is fearing for her life after a 24-year-old victim was shot and killed following a church service on Good Friday, along with her 60-year-old neighbour who witnessed the murder. The woman’s head was grazed by a bullet in Keerom Street after the brazen killer first shot Keanon Bock, 24, in broad daylight, before shooting his neighbours.

Keanon’s uncle Dirk Bock said the killer attacked his nephew from behind. “He came out of the church and on his way home, he spoke to a friend. When he walked home, the shooter came from behind and shot him twice in the back. He struggled to get into the yard so that he could get into the house, but collapsed in the backyard,” said Bock. He said Peter Rossouw, 60, who was sitting in front of his family’s house was also killed.

Peter Rossouw, 60, who was visiting his family was sitting in front of the house when he was also killed picture leon knipe “The man saw the whole thing happen and then got shot. “He was sitting in front of his home. That is his family home, he was visiting his family… Family of Keanon crying at the crime scene picture leon knipe “A neighbour came from the church and asked the suspect why he was shooting. He shot the woman in the shoulder and the bullet went through and grazed her head. She is now afraid for her life,” Bock said.

Bock said he didn’t understand why Keanon was killed. “I’m not sure why he was shot because he was not involved with drugs or gangsterism. “He wouldn’t harm a fly, that is what I know. He was respectful, he would greet everyone when passing them and he was also very shy.

“We are all in a state, but God knows why he was taken like this… It just doesn’t make sense. Keanon Bock was murdered as he walked home from church picture by leon knipe “The killer robbed him of getting married and having children. He was in a six-year relationship, we are all broken.” Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said Kleinvlei police were investigating two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.