Killian claims prison poison plot amid pre trial preparations

Cape Town - Murder accused Zane Killian has accused officials at the Western Cape High Court of allegedly trying to poison him amid preparations for the mammoth underworld trial. Inside court, Killian’s claims sent tongues wagging on Monday as the former professional rugby player-turned debt collector appeared alongside alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, who also lodged complaints about problems with the “smell” of his food.

The duo appeared alongside 13 others yesterday before Judge Robert Henney as consultations with legal reps have seen them being brought to court each day so the newly appointed lawyer could consult as the trial is officially set to start on Monday. Addressing the court, advocate Pieter Nel said Killian had no problem being transferred to Goodwood Prison to alleviate the issues faced by the Anti-Gang Unit to transport Modack daily. However, he said while he didn’t want to burden the court record with “housekeeping issues” he needed to alert Judge Henney to the allegations.

“My client requested that I bring it to the court’s attention a few days ago when food was given to him and it had a smell, really bad and he realised it was poisoned food.” Judge Henney said it was a serious allegation but needed to be addressed with prison authorities. “My job is just to decide whether you are guilty or not.”

A stern-faced Killian rose to his feet and clarified that the incident had happened in the holding cells at the Western Cape High Court. “If I die that will also delay the trial,” he said. A stern-faced Killian rose to his feet and clarified that the incident had happened in the holding cells at the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Independent Newspapers Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, along with Zane Kilian (pictured), have been charged with the murder of Charl Kinnear. Picture: Independent Newspapers No further details were given of the alleged poisoning and Judge Henney noted the allegations to a police official in the court room.

Modack could be seen nodding in the dock and shortly afterwards asked to speak with his representative, advocate Bash Sibda, who confirmed Modack had also noted something was wrong with his food. During proceedings, legal representatives indicated they were ready to proceed with the trial but Sibda advised he needed to be able to consult with Modack for the rest of the week. Chuckles were heard when it was revealed Modack’s younger brother, Yaseen, would now also be represented by Sibda after winning an appeal at Legal Aid.