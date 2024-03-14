‘Kingpin’ Modack admissions submitted to the high court

Cape Town - Formal admissions, including evidence that is not being disputed by alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, have been submitted to the Western Cape High Court. After weeks of delays, legal teams yesterday overcame yet another hurdle before all the evidence could finally be heard.

After hours of delays to obtain signatures by Modack and 14 other accused, legal representatives emerged later in the day to read the admissions into the record. The admissions included police reports, medical reports and bank statements. The group face a slew of charges in the mammoth underworld trial centred on the murder of slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Charl Kinnear, who was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020.

According to the State’s case, Modack and his co-accused were behind the murder of Nico Heerschap, the father of a Hawks officer, as well as the attempted murder of criminal lawyer William Booth. During proceedings yesterday, Modack, along with his brother Yaseen and several others, agreed to the undisputed evidence being entered into the court record. However, co-accused Janick Adonis confirmed that he would still be disputing all the evidence and would make no admissions.

This comes just a day after he dropped a bombshell and told the court about an alleged plan by the AGU to murder Modack. Adonis shocked the court when he said the grenade attack on Kinnear’s home was faked. In his plea explanation, Adonis claimed he was approached by Kinnear and former AGU boss Andre Lincoln, while in custody, and told to help stage an attack on Kinnear.