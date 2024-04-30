Kirstenbosch Gardens and Skeleton Gorge under close watch for fires

In a statement, the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) reported yesterday that aerial firefighting resources were placed on standby amid challenging wind conditions and cloud cover.

Cape Town - A fire near Skeleton George and behind Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens was being closely monitored yesterday.

“Throughout the day, ground crews from TMNP NCC Environmental Services, Working on Fire, as well as the City of Cape Town Biodiversity Unit, will be deployed, with staff presence scheduled for overnight monitoring.

“Given the fire’s location in inaccessible terrain, particularly in the cliffs, it poses ongoing risks, especially if wind patterns shift. For safety reasons, we urge hikers to avoid the area until further notice.”

Meanwhile, the Newlands Forest access area – or fire base – and surrounding trails remained closed to members of the public yesterday, along with trails from Constantia Nek to Newlands Forest.