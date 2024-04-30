Independent Online
Cape Argus
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Kirstenbosch Gardens and Skeleton Gorge under close watch for fires

South Africa - Cape Town - 29 April 2024 - Guests at Overseers Cottage and Olifantsbos Cottage in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) have been evacuated following a series of fires on the mountain caused by lightning strikes over the weekend. Hiking trails along the mountain and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden were also closed yesterday because of the fires. Another fire on the back table above the dams on Table Mountain is being fought with two Huey helicopters launched at sunrise. The swift response from TMNP’s NCC Environmental Services, along with Volunteer Wildfire Services, Working on Fire crews and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, played a crucial role in managing the situation. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Published 5h ago

Cape Town - A fire near Skeleton George and behind Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens was being closely monitored yesterday.

In a statement, the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) reported yesterday that aerial firefighting resources were placed on standby amid challenging wind conditions and cloud cover.

“Throughout the day, ground crews from TMNP NCC Environmental Services, Working on Fire, as well as the City of Cape Town Biodiversity Unit, will be deployed, with staff presence scheduled for overnight monitoring.

“Given the fire’s location in inaccessible terrain, particularly in the cliffs, it poses ongoing risks, especially if wind patterns shift. For safety reasons, we urge hikers to avoid the area until further notice.”

Meanwhile, the Newlands Forest access area – or fire base – and surrounding trails remained closed to members of the public yesterday, along with trails from Constantia Nek to Newlands Forest.

However, Camps Bay and Hout Bay trails were reopened.

Mountain guide Fatima Sait said: “Please do not be a fire spectator and flare-ups are always possible for a few days. You will be putting not only your own life at risk but those who will have to rescue you should you run into trouble.”

Cape Argus

environmentCape TownNatural DisasterFiresWeather