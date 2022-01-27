Kloof Road property demolition in Sea Point approved with conditions

Cape Town - The Heritage Western Cape (HWC) has approved the demolition of a building on Erf 353, 6 Kloof Road, Sea Point, with conditions. The initial approval of the building’s demolition was without conditions, which the conservation lobby group Simon van der Stel Heritage Foundation considered to be of heritage importance, and caused an outrage, with stakeholders vowing to appeal the decision.

The appeals committee upheld the objectors' appeals and overturned the Built Environment and Landscape Committee decision, approving the demolition of the property, but with conditions. A demolition permit would now only be issued once final drawings, that were in line with heritage indicators, were submitted. The drawings would be commented on by appellant parties and considered by the HWC appeals committee. The foundation’s chairperson Ian Pretorius said they were against the development of what he said were “insensitive high-rise blocks that dwarf adjacent heritage buildings”.

Pretorius said developments must be subject to heritage design guidelines, especially in instances in which several historical buildings could be negatively impacted upon . Sea Point, Fresnaye and Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association chairperson Michael Ender said the proposed demolition, and the subsequent insertion of an anticipated multi-storey, modern structure, would significantly destroy the sense of place and community continuity. Pretorius said they were not sure why the town planning application had progressed this far if the heritage issues were not yet resolved.