Kraaifontein boy, 11, killed by stray bullet from warring gangsters

Cape Town - An 11-year-old boy from Kraaifontein, Scottsdene, is the latest victim of ongoing volatile gang violence. Duren Visagie succumbed to his head injuries yesterday. Visagie was shot in the head by a stray bullet on Tuesday afternoon. Residents from Scottsdene said although the incident was not the first of its kind, the pain from the loss of yet another innocent life was in no way diminished. According to witnesses, Duren was shot in Joseph avenue in Scottsdene.

His grandmother, Charlene Cancell, confirmed his death, but declined to comment further.

Police Spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “A case of murder was registered for investigation, and no arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Kraaifontein SAPS detectives at 082 469 3319.

In a separate incident, the police arrested four men suspected to be linked to the murder and attempted murder of a 34-year-old man and another individual, who was shot and seriously wounded during a suspected gang hit.

The victims were discovered by motorists in Brackenfell.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of a 34-year-old man and the attempted murder of another male on Tuesday afternoon, led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 21 and 36 years old.

“We suspect that the victims were shot during a gang-related incident,” said Traut.

Cape Argus