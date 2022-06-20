Kraaifontein residents allegedly kill man in mob-justice attack

Cape Town - Less than 24 hours after Kraaifontein safety structures, community and faith leaders marched for peace, frustrated residents allegedly attacked and killed a man, blaming him for a spate of robberies. The incident, which is being investigated by police, occurred on Saturday morning at around 11.30am in Phase 7, Wallacedene.

Police spokesperson André Traut said: “Kraaifontein police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man, following the discovery of a body on the corners of Lincoln Road and First Avenue in Belmont Park, Kraaifontein. “Investigating officers suspect that the victim was beaten to death by community members who accused him of a crime. The circumstances are being investigated and arrests are yet to be made,” Traut said. Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Rob Bissette said the forum was still gathering information about the incident, but was disappointed to learn of its occurrence less than a fortnight after safety structures and community leaders had marched for peace in the community.

The forum was part of the community’s safety structures, including Neighbourhood Watch teams and street committees, which participated in the peace march in Kraaifontein through Bloekombos and Wallacedene on Friday morning, calling for an end to violence against women and children. Wallacedene Development Forum secretary, Masilakhe Benni Ngqebe, said the march was planned by Kraaifontein police after a shocking gender-based-violence incident in Wallacedene. He said: “We were invited to the march by the police, who had organised it to spread awareness about GBV. Some time ago, we had a case where a woman was badly assaulted and set alight by her partner.

“I think our police realised the need to be active in the space of raising awareness and thus hosted this march. “It was a successful initiative, however I would’ve loved to see local leaders involved,” Ngqebe said. [email protected]