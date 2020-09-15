Ladles of Love pumps the jam in 24-hour sandwich-making marathon

Cape Town - Using over 400 loaves of bread and about 900 cans of jam, Ladles of Love completed yet another innovative initiative aimed at raising funds for NGOs providing food and support for less fortunate families in communities. Ladles of Love hosted a 24-hour sandwich-making marathon to enable the organisation to continue supporting organisations operating in underprivileged communities. Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto said volunteers, from 1pm on Saturday afternoon until 1pm yesterday afternoon, made sandwiches, that would be distributed through the organisation's beneficiary organisations this morning. Diliberto said: “We were looking for innovative ways we could raise funds to support those less privileged and I thought why not host a 24-hour sandwich-making marathon. We were rallying for people to support us and, indirectly, those who are less fortunate”. To support the initiative, people were urged to make donations to the organisation by purchasing tickets from Ticketpro. Those who participated and sponsored Diliberto and his team also stood the chance of winning amazing prizes in a raffle draw at the end of the #samiethon.

“We couldn’t have done the marathon without our lovely sponsors, and to them I can't say thank you enough – Sun International, Rhodes Jam, Nova Workforce as well as Wiggle Car Hire," said Diliberto.

One of the organisations that will benefit from Ladles of Love’s act of innovative kindness is Serving Hands, a local organisation that provides food to less fortunate families across the province.

Serving Hands founder Insaaf Manuel, who spent some time at the Sea Point Promenade, helping to make sandwiches alongside Ladles of Love volunteers, said that she found the experience exhilarating and filled with ubuntu.

Manuel said: “As always we are so grateful to Danny and Ladles of Love for the work they continue to do to ensure that we continue to feed those who are less fortunate. It always amazes me how much spirit and love Ladles of Love shares with others”.

