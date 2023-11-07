Ladles of Love Sarmiethon delivered 74 760 sandwiches to children in need

Cape Town - On World Sandwich Day, last Friday, the annual Ladles of Love Sarmiethon in Cape Town and Johannesburg delivered a whopping 74 760 sandwiches to children in need. This year’s Sarmiethon Challenge took place at Maker’s Landing at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, and AtEds in Houghton, Johannesburg.

This brings the total number of sandwiches distributed by Ladles of Love to 4.5 million since the Covid pandemic. Ladles of Love, which raised funds at R10 a sandwich via their online store, has encouraged the public to continue donating as each donation helps feed two meals a day to a child in need – extending the impact beyond just World Sandwich Day. Backed by key sponsors Coronation Fund Managers and Anchor Yeast, the Sarmiethon this year united corporate teams and the public around raising funds, donating sandwich ingredients and bringing together many willing hands to reach the ambitious 90 000 sandwiches goal.

Companies were invited to enter teams of 10 and make as many sarmies as possible with bread sponsored by Blue Ribbon, and jam from Rhodes Quality, ensuring that every cent raised from the donation fee went to making an impact. The teams could also win awards. Blue Ribbon’s team in Cape Town, and Holla in Joburg, won the award for most sandwiches made in the allocated time in each city. The V&A Waterfront’s team in Cape Town, and SBA in Joburg, won the Sarmiethon Best Dressed title.

While the team who exuded the most ‘gees’ in the spirit of ubuntu, was SBA in Cape Town, and Bureau Veritas in Joburg. Coronation Group Head of Marketing, Wisahl Ganief said the well-known fund manager supported the annual Sarmiethon again because of its positive impact in terms of hunger-relief in disadvantaged communities. “The reality is that an estimated 30 million people in South Africa are food insecure and unfortunately an estimated 2.5 million adults and 600 000 children in South Africa are truly hungry every day. This is made worse by the tough economy. We must do what we can to help.”

Ganief said Coronation Fund Managers and its staff were honoured to support the cause through volunteering and donating. Danny Diliberto, founder and managing director of Ladles of Love, said: “With the high rate of unemployment and poverty in our country, food security is a major problem in our country we cannot deny - a challenge we all need to take care of. “Our Sarmiethon brings people together to care for those that don't have access to food. Together we made 75 000 sandwiches. Together we created 75 000 smiles,” Diliberto said.