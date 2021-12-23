Laingsburg police seize two illegal firearms and arrest suspects during Safer Festive Season operation

Cape Town - Laingsburg police have seized two illegal firearms and arrested two suspects, aged 26 and 30, during a Safer Festive Season operation. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said the Laingsburg Crime Prevention Unit and Visible Policing members acted on information when they stopped a minibus taxi in Voortrekker Road, Laingsburg, which was en route to Ceres.

“A search of the minibus ensued where they found two firearms and ammunition hidden in a loose panel of the vehicle. The police seized a .38 Special revolver, a pistol, empty magazine and five 38 special rounds. “The two occupants of the vehicle were subsequently arrested on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” said Spies. Provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile praised the members for their vigilance.