Land invaders now under water after heavy rains in Cape Town

Cape Town - A group of people who invaded open pieces of land in Kraaifontein during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic is accusing the City of being insensitive, for refusing to initiate disaster relief after their newly built shacks were flooded during the recent rains.

The residents of the informal settlement said they have been struggling to drain their homes after winter rains damaged their homes and furniture over the past few days.

A resident said she was heartbroken, because moving into the area had been her only option last year when she lost everything because of the pandemic.

“I did not move here easily, and it hurts that people think we’re criminals for having nowhere else to go. Right now, we are not asking for anything much, other than for the water to be drained from our homes,” she said.

While not giving a definite answer as to whether the City will assist the group, Disaster Risk Management (DRM) spokesperson Charlotte Powell said DRM staff would ascertain what services the group required, and escalate to the relevant department or service provider.

Meanwhile, the City’s Human Settlements Directorate said it remains concerned by the impact of flooding on residents, particularly because of the large number of organised illegal occupations that have taken place over the past year on land that floods easily, or land that is a dam or water detention pond designed to catch and store water.

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said: “We have been communicating that residents who unlawfully occupy such land, unfortunately, do so at their own risk. We have actively discouraged people from unlawfully occupying land that is prone to flooding and in water ponds or dams.

“More than 70% of all recent occupations happened on land that is not suitable for human settlements and that have not been designated or approved by the City for human settlements.

“Requests are being received for milling material to raise floor levels and prevent flooding in these waterlogged areas, but the City is unable to provide such material, as it will not be of use to reduce the flooding of structures, and may even lead to more flooding, as water channelling could be changed, affecting more areas and neighbouring areas. The City may also legally not provide this in some instances,” said Booi.

