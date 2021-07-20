Langa residents want their own Covid-19 vaccination site

Cape Town - Calls for the provincial government to open a vaccination site in Langa are mounting as taxi-related shootings are intensifying in and around the area. The Langa Covid-19 Local Command Centre said it has received numerous concerns from residents that had forfeited their vaccination dates because of the taxi violence as some were required to get their jabs as far away as Mitchell’s Plain and Athlone.

Langa Covid-19 local command centre co-ordinator Anele Gqasana said the office has been proposing a site for the area since the registration of the elderly. He said this was now more urgent as the situation was now volatile. “There are still the elderly that have not registered and been vaccinated and the number is increasing with the registration of other age groups. As a result, we are experiencing a backlog because people are terrified of getting out of the area to get a vaccine. It's now getting worse because there are reports people are getting shot at even if they make use of private vehicles. “Had the department heeded our call from the onset, we would not be facing this predicament. The Langa population is over 200 000 and this qualifies the area to have its own vaccination site.

“Despite the provincial government advising people from the area to make use of the Vanguard Clinic, some residents are still receiving SMSs to go to other areas and out of lack of information they take taxis,” said Gqasana. Western Cape Health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said the City was in the process of finalising plans to set up a vaccination site in Langa. He said the department had activated a contact centre to assist those who had been scheduled outside of their area for assistance. “At present, provided it is safe, we have partnered with the Department of Transport and Public works which is transporting patients from the Langa Community Advice Services to the Vanguard Community Health Centre vaccination site. We encourage these patients to attend their nearest site with proof of their SMS and they will be made a priority,” he said.