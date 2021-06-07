Langa’s elderly complain about vaccination sites

Cape Town - The Langa Community Advice Services Office has raised concerns over the provincial health’s allocation of vaccination sites for the elderly in Langa.

This comes after the office received numerous complaints of the elderly having to travel as far as Mitchells Plain to be vaccinated, with others raising concerns about their safety as some of these areas don't have public transport.

Langa Community Advice Services office administrator Anele Ggqasana said they had been challenging the health department to sort out the issue.

“The elderly cannot be expected to travel kilometres. Three pensioners had to travel as far as Mitchells Plain, another three had to travel to Nyanga during the taxi violence, while another went to Hout Bay and had to take three taxis as she constantly got lost.

“We are appealing if there can be a proper process or be allowed to register a site, even if it's a mobile site in Langa, where vaccination can be done. We are in the process of registering more elderly people and we are worried that others are keeping quiet and are taking the risks of travelling to other areas,” said Gqasana.

Cikizwa Malgas, 65, said she was waiting for a new date as she refused to be vaccinated in an area that did not suit her and so forfeited that appointment.

“On the registration form you get asked where you want to get the vaccination and Langa is on the list, only to be sent to Mitchells Plain. I have never been to the area and to be sent to the area at this stage of my life is not fair and I therefore refused.

“The government should afford everyone the same means and opportunity of getting vaccinated and not prioritise certain areas. At this age you don't want to encounter anything that is going to frustrate you, especially with chronic diseases and with the pandemic,” she said.

Health Department spokesperson Mark Van der Heever said that the Vanguard CHC has come online to serve the Langa area as of Friday.

“This has always been part of a systematic scale-up, which is based on vaccine availability. As more sites come online, more slots at more facilities closer to everyone will become available. We have activated our contact centre to assist those persons who have been scheduled outside of their area for assistance,” he said.

Van der Heever said those who had been allocated an appointment outside of their area could contact 0860 142 142 for assistance.

Cape Argus