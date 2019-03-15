TENACIOUS: Pupils from Maitland High School, from left, Chance Bakala, Ruvimbo Mhari, Miriam Mavuzi and Prince Motomb. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Entries for the 11th Cape Argus High Schools Quiz, sponsored by Food Lover’s Market in association with IIE’s Varsity College, close today. If you enter, make sure your entries are completed and submitted before midnight.

The annual quiz encourages high school pupils to test their knowledge of the news published in the Cape Argus. The competition will put 40 questions to the teams at each quiz round, with teams scoring five points for every correct answer, but losing three points for anything they get wrong.

The winning team will receive R3 000 for each team member and R35000 for their school. The top two teams will then go on to compete in the National High Schools Quiz against teams from across the country.

This year there will be two weeks of round robin stages instead of four, with the round robins expected to take place on April 23 and May 6. Pupils will be quizzed on two weeks’ worth of stories in the newspaper. The first round robin study material will be from the Cape Argus newspaper published between April 8 to 18.

The second round robin study material will be from those published from April 23 until May 3, excluding May 1 (public holiday) on which the participants will be quizzed on round robin on May 6.

Participants should visit the Cape Argus High Schools Quiz Facebook page for more information on the indemnity forms and the terms and conditions for this year’s competition.

ENTRY FORM LINK: Cape Argus High Schools Quiz Entry Form

Here are the terms and conditions:

Here is the indemnity form that must also be signed:

