Law enforcement agencies to have hands full as holidaymakers hit the road and Cape beaches

Cape Town - Law enforcement agencies are expecting to have their hands full as scores of holidaymakers are getting ready to flock to Cape Town’s beaches over the long weekend. With the festive season in full swing, the provincial department of mobility said that patrols on major roads would be in effect.

“The deployments include highvisibility patrols on all major routes, integrated roadblocks doing alcohol enforcement and checking vehicle and driver fitness, documentation, driver fatigue and overloading of passengers in public transport and other vehicles. “Our officers are deployed to specific locations on the N1 and N2 that reflect the probability of a crash occurring. “These are incidents due to speeding and reckless and negligent driving based on our predictive analysis system.

“This deployment has mitigated and neutralised the situation; we will continue with our actions to prevent reckless drivers from harming other road users,” the department noted. Since the beginning of December, provincial traffic officers have arrested more than 200 people for driving under the influence of alcohol. This as the City advised against swimming once someone has consumed alcohol.

There have been four fatal drownings and six non-fatal near-drownings at beaches since the beginning of December. The City said that as part of its anti-drowning campaign, 340 beach lifeguards and 343 swimming pool lifeguards would be on duty. “Our beaches will be the place to go, but make sure you only take home joyful memories,” said community services and health Mayco member Patricia van der Ross.

“Adhere to the rules to ensure your safety and that of loved ones. Swim where lifeguards are on duty, between the red and yellow flags, be aware of rip currents and don’t go into the water if you’ve consumed alcohol.” The NSRI advised that rip currents formed at different places throughout every 24-hour cycle. It said lifeguards were trained to spot rip currents forming and they may regularly move red and yellow flags to indicate safer swimming zones.