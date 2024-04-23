Law enforcement cops bust cable theft suspects targeting Bishops Court area

Cape Town - Officers in the City’s Law Enforcement Metals Theft Unit followed up on information they received of cable theft suspects who were targeting the Bishops Court area, and ended up busting 5 suspects. On Tuesday morning April 23 the officers, relying on information received from concerned citizens, made their way to an informal settlement called Bonny Town in the Wynberg area.

Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason said: “On arrival they caught 5 suspects in possession of two bags containing overhead conductors, which was the exact type of cable which was reported stolen in the Bishops Court area. “The suspects were arrested. Some of them were found to be repeat offenders.” Five suspects were caught in possession of two bags containing overhead conductors. Picture: Supplied In a separate matter on Saturday 20 April, Law Enforcement Auxiliary officers were patrolling the Heideveld area at approximately 10:30pm when they noticed a white hilux bakkie standing in the middle of Falken road.

They stopped to check why and immediately picked up the pungent smell of fish. “They asked the driver what he was transporting and he replied crayfish tales. The officers checked and found 7 black bags full of crayfish tails,” Dyason said. “The suspect was transported to SAPS where 4013 crayfish tails were counted and valued at R176700. The suspect was arrested and the vehicle impounded as well.”