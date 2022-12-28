Law enforcement hot on the heels of ‘syndicates’ operating at Cape beaches

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s visible policing efforts paid off this past long weekend when a 42-year-old Philippi man was arrested for stealing cellphones. The City’s law enforcement, along with Table View police, managed to arrest the suspect after he was caught with multiple phones, in the Big Bay area along Bloubergstrand.

Story continues below Advertisement

Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith in a social media post said: “Remember when enjoying the holidays, never drop your guard and relax your personal security.” A total of seven phones, a wallet and car keys were recovered while tourists and locals alike were enjoying the long weekend. In advising the public, Smith said: “Criminals unfortunately don't take a break and are more active where crowds gather. Don't leave valuables visible in your vehicle, don't leave your valuables unattended on the beach.”

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “The officers went to the location where the phones had last been reported from and found a bag containing a number of cellphones, underneath a maroon vehicle with an occupant inside. “Upon interviewing the suspect, the officers discovered more cell phones inside the vehicle and an undisclosed amount of cash that the suspect could not account for.” He said the victims positively identified a bag inside the vehicle as theirs, which led to the suspect being arrested and taken to Table View SAPS.

Story continues below Advertisement