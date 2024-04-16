Law enforcement officers bust abalone poachers along the Atlantic Seaboard

Cape Town – Law enforcement officers and the abalone poachers were involved in a game of ‘hide and seek’ until in the early hours of Tuesday morning along the Atlantic Seaboard, after officers received a tip. City law enforcement members in the CBD, as well the marine and environmental unit officers, responded to a complaint of poaching last night.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said poachers were spotted in the water and vehicles associated with their activities were also identified. “A game of hide and seek ensued between the officers and the poachers until along Beach road in the early hours of the morning (after) the officers noticed suspicious activity along the Sea Point promenade. “They observed one male suspect loading heavy items into a vehicle and then driving away in a hurry. They followed the vehicle, which was travelling at high speed out of Sea Point,” Dyason said.

SAPS flying squad was contacted to assist officers in bringing the car to a stop. “The vehicle was then brought to a halt after several attempts. Inside the vehicle 76 units of abalone was found as well diving equipment. “The driver was placed under arrest and the vehicle was seized,” Dyason said.

Stolen abalone in the bag. Picture: Law enforcement/Supplied Abalone haul. Picture: Law enforcement/Supplied In a separate incident, law enforcement metals theft unit officers, in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Watch of Sybrand Park, conducted an operation in the area focusing on copper theft hot spots early on Saturday morning. “With the assistance of advanced technology at their disposal they managed to observe and apprehend suspects along a water canal in Hazendal in possession of a substantial amount of Prasa copper cable. “It was later established that the cable that was cut and stolen, originates from a trench along the railway line near Pinelands,” Dyason said.