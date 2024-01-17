LEAP officer’s ‘killer’ not applying for bail – for now

Cape Town - The murder accused who allegedly killed an off-duty Law Enforcement officer and two other men has told the court he has changed his mind about seeking bail – for now. Khangelani Matroos appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court in two cases. The first happened in Old Crossroads, where LEAP officer Siphelo Magwa, 25, was gunned down.

On May 18, Nyanga police responded to the murder scene in Sonwabile Drive, where the bodies of three men were discovered in a VW Polo. In the second matter, cops nabbed two of the accused and co-accused Gift Ntunja in Philippi for the illegal possession of a firearm on January 7. Only Matroos faces three counts of murder and he was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm, with Ntunja as his co-accused. Khangelani Matroos, aka Khasta. According to the State, police received information about Matroos’s whereabouts as he had been wanted by the police for the triple murder.

“The vehicle was traced and pulled over. Ntunja was the driver. Police searched the vehicle and a black pistol was found in the boot.” Matroos was convicted of housebreaking in 2003 and 2012 and was not supposed to be in possession of or own a firearm. His lawyer informed the court that Matroos wouldn’t be applying for bail until April. However, the defence asked for the case to be provisionally postponed to January 26.

Matroos is not the only man linked to the triple murder. In December, police published the photographs of Lindikhaya Mbeki (aka Whitey) and that of Khangelani Mbobo (aka KG). They are all also linked to the murder of LEAP officer Zamikhaya Kwinana, who was killed during the violent taxi strike in August.