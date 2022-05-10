LEAP unit arrests alleged gangsters in Muizenberg after early morning high-speed chase

Cape Town - Communities provided useful information to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers Reaction Unit after they were waved down, which led to the arrest of four suspects who had three firearms and ammunition in their possession. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, while on patrol in Lavender Hill, the LEAP Reaction Unit was waved down by community members who informed the officers of a shooting that had taken place earlier and a description of the get-away vehicle was provided.

Shortly after 1am, an Opel Corsa was sighted, and a high-speed chase ensued through Steenberg into Muizenberg. The suspects lost control of their vehicle, and all four suspects were arrested, where three firearms and ammunition were found in their possession. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: “It was then established that while one of the suspects was residing in the Steenvillas apartment complex, all four of those arrested were alleged members of the JFK gang.

“A further follow up concluded the person who had earlier been shot had been transported to Victoria hospital and was a member of the alleged Flakka gang. “Gang warfare continues to rage across Cape Town's suburbs, as rival gangs continue to grapple for increased territory,” Smith said. “The almost instant positive results offered to communities by the arrival and presence of LEAP shows just how crucial additional policing resources become.

“While policing resources are continuously reduced each year by national government, the Western Cape is likely to be reduced even further if the current 2022 Census results do not accurately reflect the population ratio,” he added. “It is therefore vital that each resident, no matter their circumstance or background, ensure they are counted in the suburb where they are residing.” Elsewhere, the City’s Traffic Service, Law Enforcement and Metro Police Departments had another successful enforcement week where officers arrested 256 suspects and issued 72 738 fines.

Metro police officers arrested a suspect in Sea Point who had 54 packets of tik as well as mandrax tablets in his possession. On Sunday, 8 May 2022, metro police officers from the Gang and Drug Task Team were following up on information about a possible illegal firearm in Heideveld. They found an individual with a firearm in hand, and when asked to drop the gun, he ran into a nearby house.

Officers gave chase and apprehended the 28-year-old. They also recovered a firearm, magazine, and a live round of ammunition. The suspect was detained at Manenberg SAPS. On the same day, officers arrested a suspect for dealing in drugs in Sea Point after CCTV operators witnessed an apparent drug deal in progress. The 40-year-old suspect was found in possession of 54 packets of tik, 29 mandrax halves and just under R500 in cash.

Metro police officers arrested 96 suspects and issued 3 395 fines during weekly patrols. Traffic officers issued 66 683 fines, which included speeding offences and other traffic and vehicle-related transgressions.

Officers also arrested 51 suspects, of which 35 were for driving while under the influence of alcohol and 16 for reckless and negligent driving. The number of public transport vehicles impounded amounted to 139, and 1 209 warrants of arrest were executed. Law enforcement officers conducted 433 enforcement operations during which 109 arrests were made and 2 660 fines issued.

LEAP officers accounted for 106 arrests. Smith said: “The week-on-week enforcement efforts by our officers continue to get criminals off the street. The weekly arrests also reflect the important crime prevention role of our CCTV control room. “The planned expansion of our CCTV footprint across the metropole will definitely increase the effectiveness of the City’s crime prevention interventions. We also remind residents to utilise the reporting channels available should they have any information about illegal activities.