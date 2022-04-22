Learners from Tafelsig schools blessed with opportunity to walk in new shoes

Cape Town - The learners from Cascade and Searidge primary schools were buzzing with excitement as they received new school shoes courtesy of the speaker of the legislature, Masizole Mnqasela. Mnqasela was working in collaboration with Shoes4LifeSA and Samaritan’s Feet SA to make the event possible. He said the initiative was about more than giving shoes to learners, but about giving them a sense of hope.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I believe that for any country to succeed it needs to prioritise education through empowering programmes, thereby making education fashionable. While many of us take shoes for granted, not everyone is that fortunate to do so,” said Mnqasela. The deputy principals of Searidge and Cascade primary schools, Desmond Mack and Sabrina Sasman, gave their respective views on the event and what it meant for the community. “We are very excited and thankful for the opportunity that has been granted to our learners. We serve a very impoverished community. We always need interventions to assist us in giving these children not just a good education, but bringing back their dignity,” said Mack.

“We are so privileged and blessed that Cascade Primary School has been chosen for this initiative. This may seem like something small but for a learner at Cascade Primary, this is an immense selfless act that is being executed here,” said Sabrina Sasman. Ward councillor Washiela Harris could not contain her excitement over today’s events and she felt privileged that the local government chose the Tafelsig area for the initiative. “A lot of people usually ask what the government is doing for us? What are they providing? How do they show that they care for this community? And this is just an awesome opportunity to show them how the Western Cape Provincial Government is coming down to locals to be on the ground with our people, and our most vulnerable is obviously our kids, our children, the speaker seeing the significance and driving this initiative was amazing,” said Harris.