South Peninsula won R35 000 and R3 000 for each member of the winning team at last year’s Cape Argus High Schools Quiz. Picture: Zukiswa Minyi/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Saturday is expected to be a fast-paced action-packed day as the final eight teams in the Cape Argus High Schools Quiz sponsored by Food Lover’s Market in association with IIE’s Varsity College battle it out in a brainy way to be crowned victors. The semi-finals and the finals will take place at the Baxter Theatre, with proceedings expected to start at noon. This year, Good Hope FM’s Dalin Oliver will be the MC, along with the station’s Dan Corter and Robyn Kulsen taking on quizmaster responsibilities.

The first semi-final will consist of South Peninsula High A, Mondale High B, Islamia College Boys A and Darul Islam Islamic High A.

The second semi-final will consist of Maitland High A, Rylands High A, Sibelius High A and South Peninsula C.

While South Peninsula have been regular favourites of the competition, teams such as Mondale, Maitland and Darul Islam Islamic High have also shown that they have real grit and won’t make it easy for others.

Last week, Maitland High School issued a warning to their competitors telling them to “watch out”. The team also said that they were hoping to win the quiz, not for themselves but for their teacher.

“We really had to think about who we’re doing for, and it’s for Ms Jurd, our team co-ordinator, because this is our last year. Everything we are doing is for Ms Jurd,” said Grade 12 pupil Iva Fulepu.

The schools are all hoping to get that cash prizes of R3 000 per team member of the winning team, along with R35 000 for their school.

The top two teams from the Cape Argus will then go on to compete in the National High Schools Quiz against teams from across the country.

The quiz will be based on content published on IOL.

The regional winners and runner up teams will be given tablets, loaded with 6 gigs of data for them to read the articles on IOL.

The winners of the National High School Quiz will walk away with the winning title, a trophy, R20 000 for their school and R5 000 for each team member and their teacher. The runner up team will win R10 000 for their school and R2 500 for each team member and coach.

The National High School Finals will take place on Thursday, September 19 at the IIE’s Varsity College Sandton campus.

