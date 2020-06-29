Less stroke sufferers seeking medical care

Cape Town - Ten people suffer a stroke every hour in South Africa, according to the SA Heart and Stroke Foundation.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, fewer people are also seeking medical care after having had a stroke. The provincial health department said this will have a major impact on the number of recoveries.

Western Cape health facilities remain open for those seeking emergency care and have implemented precautionary measures to protect visitors from contracting Covid-19.

Stroke symptoms may include: a loss of balance or co-ordination; blurry vision or a loss of vision; one corner of your mouth or face droops; weakness in an arm or leg; or sudden speech impediment.

Heart and Stroke Foundation chief executive Pamela Naidoo said: “There appears to be a decrease in the number of patients being admitted for stroke, but doctors do not believe that there has been a decrease in the number of strokes.