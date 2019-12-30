LETTER: James Vos must now commit to uplifting townships









Is “committed” James Vos doing as well as the Argus opinion piece is making out? There is no doubt that he is doing well and deserves the kudos heaped on him. I majored in economics and much as I am excessively passionate about mitigating climate change and protecting the environment for the well-being of future generations, I am also very deeply concerned about job creation and economic growth. All in all, the mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management is doing a sterling job. I have acknowledged that much in a full council meeting. Of those who do well in society, more, much more is expected. In his poem, Ulysses, Alfred Tennyson writes:

“Yet all experience is an arch wherethro’

Gleams that untravell’d world whose margin fades

For ever and forever when I move.

How dull it is to pause, to make an end,

To rust unburnish’d, not to shine in use!”

There is no time for Vos to rest on his laurels. He has to do more. His memorable efforts this year relate mostly to the already developed economy of Cape Town.

For me, as a member of Cope, it is necessary for local government to transform townships into economically vibrant towns. The legacy of apartheid has to be progressively upended.

Unfortunately, townships in Cape Town are still being neglected and to add to existing social woes, backyarders and people living in mushrooming informal settlements have little hope of better accommodation and better jobs.

The townships are still languishing economically and are generally getting overcrowded and often dangerous places to live in. Gangsterism is rife and poverty remains widespread and entrenched as ever before.

This is where Vos simply has to do more to defeat the narrative of the tale of two cities. The solution is there: Cape Town must become a polycentric city. Wikipedia defines a polycentric metropolitan area as one that is organised around multiple cities.

Century City and Tyger Valley are evolving in a way consistent with polycentric urban planning. The next phase must include Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

My plea to Vos and the DA is to bring both of these areas into the Cape Town Tourism Development Framework.

I had moved a motion with the support of the ANC to that end at the beginning of the month but it was regretfully not supported by the DA.

Vos must grow Cape Town in every part and do it equitably.

“Committed” Vos must now commit to township transformation. Will he or can he?

* Farouk Cassim, Cope.

