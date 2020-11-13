Lifting of travel and booze curbs 'a huge relief' for Cape tourism and alcohol bodies

Cape Town - Tourism bodies are elated and alcohol purveyors over the moon after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement borders would reopen for international travellers and more restrictions on alcohol sales would be lifted. Cape Town Tourism’s Enver Duminy said: “This announcement comes as a huge relief to those who work in the tourism industry and the businesses who greatly rely on tourism as an economic lifeline – especially ahead of our traditional high-tourism season.” Duminy said many businesses had been struggling and even though projections for travel in the weeks to come had been looking up recently, they were nowhere near where they were last year, and for many it was not enough to keep their doors open well into next year. In his address to the nation on Wednesday evening, Ramaphosa said: “We are… working to enable all parts of the economy to return to full operation as quickly and as safely as possible. “We are amending the alert level 1 regulations to restore the normal trading hours for the sale of alcohol at retail outlets. We are also opening up international travel to all countries subject to the necessary health protocols and the presentation of a negative Covid-19 certificate.”

The new regulations were gazetted straight after Ramaphosa’s announcement. His address followed speculation that the country could go into a stricter lockdown as warnings of a possible second wave of the coronavirus emerged. Ramaphosa also warned of a second surge of infections in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said: “Our city is tourism-ready, and we must do everything to encourage residents and visitors, including businesses, to adhere to health protocols to keep our city safe and open as a preferred destination.

“I am glad that our many submissions regarding the opening of our borders have not fallen on deaf ears.”

Economic Opportunities and Finance MEC David Maynier said: “We have been calling for the ‘red list’ to be scrapped from day one, as it was killing our key source markets for tourism in the Western Cape ahead of the summer season and causing much confusion and uncertainty for the travel and tourism industry, which has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Sun International chief operating officer for hospitality Graham Wood said: “To date we have noticed a pleasing increase in domestic travel bookings at our hotels and resorts; now it is a question of how soon will we see an increase in international visitor demand.

“The recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe and North America is going to restrict travel from those key source markets into South Africa.”

The alcohol industry is rejoicing after petitioning Ramaphosa to permit the sale of alcohol over weekends. The industry has seen the restrictions on sales have a devastating impact on its value chain.

SA Liquor Brand Owners Association chief executive Kurt Moore said: “The alcohol industry acknowledges the challenges facing the government in its efforts to stem the pandemic and prevent the possibility of a second wave of infections.

“We welcome the president’s stated goal to save lives and protect livelihoods through focusing on restoring, recovering and rebuilding the economy. This move comes as a welcome relief to our sector, which is endeavouring to recover from the two waves of bans on formal sales of alcohol during the lockdown,”

Rico Basson, the managing director of Vinpro, said: “The wine industry welcomes the fact that both on-consumption and off-consumption sales are now permitted.

”Wine sales at the cellar door make up a large portion of cellars’ revenue and the resumption of normal trade, especially now the tourism season is approaching, is critical. The survival of the wine industry and wine tourism is essential for economic recovery, including 290 000 employment opportunities, but also for the cultural heritage it brings to Brand South Africa.”

