Load shedding blamed after Fisantekraal family wiped out by fire

Cape Town - Load shedding has been blamed for a fire in which an entire family was killed early on Monday morning. An 8-month-old baby along with her parents perished in the fire in Fisantekraal, just outside Durbanville.

Seven shacks were destroyed on the corner of Saartjie Baartman and Tambo streets. David Bailon, 23, his wife Namhla Nozombile, 20, and their baby daughter Zenazi died after they could not escape the flames. David’s nephew, Isaac Bailon, said: “David worked at a woodwork shop and the family didn’t live here long, they only moved here in December.

“The neighbours say the fire brigade arrived quickly but it was too late to save them. I don’t know how we are going to bury them, we don’t have money, if anyone would like to assist us please call me at 069 7776 647.” The family’s neighbour, Sabrina Sitemele, 40, was burnt but said she was lucky to be alive. “The fire was bad, we could not save anything of our clothing or belongings.

“My daughter Nollyhullo and my husband Joseph were out at the time. It was flames of hell. I burnt my right hand and my face.” Fisantekraal fire claims life of family of three. Police and forensic at burn site where the bodies are covered pic Solly Lottering Namhla Nozombile, 20, passed away after she could not escape the flames in their hokkie. pic Solly Lottering Community spokesperson Elaine Hartzenberg said she received a call for help just after midnight. “When I arrived, people were saying the fire was caused by a candle that fell over. They say David was using the candle because it was load shedding and he didn’t want to sit with the baby in the dark.

“They think David fell asleep and that’s when the candle fell over. “The family locked their shack with a chain and padlock from the inside and they couldn’t unlock it in time.” She added: “Another man was badly burnt and our councillor Chubani Kobeni rushed with him to Tygerberg Hospital. We hope he survives this ordeal.”

Elaine Hartzenberg looking at the burnt arm of Sabrina Sitemele pic Solly Lottering City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed the incident. “Three persons died in a fire in Fisantekraal in the early hours of this morning, Monday February 12. “By 2.30am, firefighters extinguished the blaze that destroyed six informal structures and left several persons displaced.

“Sadly a man, woman and a minor (gender unknown), who sustained fatal burn wounds, were discovered under the debris. “Furthermore, an adult male sustained 30% burn wounds and was treated and transported to a nearby medical facility. “The cause of the fire is still unknown pending an investigation from the SAPS.”