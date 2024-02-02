Load shedding: Calls for residents to voluntarily sign up for Power Heroes Programme

At least 25 000 residents in the metro are needed to voluntarily sign up for the City’s Power Heroes Programme, which will target 60MW in demand-reduction to protect residents against full-stage load shedding. The programme, which was recently approved by the City Council, will be rolled out in phases, and will be achieved by switching off non-essential loads, such as geysers and pool pumps, through the installation of a smart device.

Power Heroes forms part of the City’s broader strategy to end load shedding over time through a combination of demand reduction and buying power on the open market. According to the City, customers who choose to participate can choose to have a smart device installed in their home or business free of charge by the City’s appointed service provider. “The Power Heroes programme will be focused on residential and small commercial customers within the City of Cape Town’s electricity supply area. All low-voltage (LV) customers with a maximum demand of less than 1MVA will be encouraged to participate in this important programme.

“The aggregator needs to reach around 25 000–50 000 customers in order for us to meet our target of 60 MW in demand reduction,” the City said. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the cumulative effect of thousands of installed devices will mean that, when Eskom requires load reduction, Power Heroes will be called on to support the effort and have their non-essential appliances remotely turned off as agreed. “This entire voluntary programme will be rolled out in phases and is one of the most cost-effective ways to mitigate load shedding.

“With Team Cape Town at the helm, I am absolutely confident that we will achieve the target of a full stage of load-shedding protection,” said Hill-Lewis. Meanwhile, StatsSA yesterday announced that electricity generation increased by 4.3% year-on-year in December 2023. This while the total electricity generation was 4.4% lower in 2023 compared with 2022.

“The 4.4% decrease in annual electricity generation followed a decrease of 3.8% in 2022 and an increase of 2.0% in 2021. “Seasonally adjusted electricity generation increased by 1.1% in December 2023 compared with November 2023. “This followed month-on-month changes of -2.3% in November 2023 and 3.8% in October 2023.