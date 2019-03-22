File photo: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Community Policing Forums (CPFs) said Eskom’s load shedding added to the burden of fighting crime on the Cape Flats and provided the perfect cover for criminals roaming the townships. As power outrages plague the country many CPF members in the township fear for their lives because of a lack of protective equipment and crime-fighting equipment like torches, bullet-proof vests and weapons.

They say criminals hide easily in the darkness, preying on people travelling from work to their homes.

Ebrahim Abrahams, a member of the Hanover Park CPF, said patrolling in the dark was scary and dangerous as gangsters took advantage of the blackouts in the area.

“It’s a very dangerous situation because criminals can easily disappear without being seen.

“Sometimes it is difficult to respond to calls because when you get there the entire area is dark and we don’t have torches or equipment to protect ourselves.

“Another problem is our batteries on our cellphones die quickly and we need to call for back-up from the police when something happens.

“We hope the Eskom problem can be sorted out quickly, because now the future of the patrol units is gradually dying, we can’t fight crime in the dark,” said Abrahams.

Thembela Mbanjwa, a CPF leader in Khayelitsha, said his area was surrounded by shacks, and when there were power cuts, criminals knew they could rob people with ease.

“We are really facing a tough challenge, remember these are armed criminals. We try to be everywhere but we must also think of ourselves, too, because fighting crime in the dark is never an easy thing to do.

“It’s dangerous work.

“As crime fighters we have to do it - we just wish this Eskom load shedding would end,” said Mbanjwa.

