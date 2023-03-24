Local businessman Muneeb Ismail reunited with family after kidnapping

Cape Town - The family of Muneeb Ismail, 26, are breathing a sigh of relief after the local businessman has been reunited with them after he was kidnapped on Thursday at Silversands Motor Spares in Nooiensfontein Road, Kuils River. CCTV footage showed the young man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans exiting the business premises at 11.30am together with three unidentified men and entering a vehicle that was parked outside, a few metres from the door.

According to a preliminary investigation by the SAPS, three armed men entered the premises looking for the owner, who was not at the shop at the time. They then got hold of Ismail and forced him into a white Mercedes-Benz that was parked outside the shop and fled the scene. Videos of the abduction have since started surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. Picture: Supplied On Friday, SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed that the 26-year-old kidnapped man was reunited with his family “after being dropped off by his assailants at the Harare police station at about 21:45 last night”.

“Information gathered from the victim and the circumstances surrounding his ordeal forms part of the ongoing investigation. “The victim sustained bruises to his body and was taken for medical assessment upon being reunited with his loved ones. No arrest has been made, and investigations continues.” When contacted, a close family member confirmed his return.

“Alhamdulillah, he has been recovered and reunited with the family. I can confirm that.” The family member would not provide any further details surrounding Ismail’s return other than “no comment.” The latest incident, which follows a spate of abductions of Muslim business owners last year, came as the community prepared for the holy month of Ramadaan, which starts today.