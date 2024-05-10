Local celebrities pay tribute to their queens for Mother’s Day

Cape Town - Mother’s Day being celebrated on Sunday, the Cape Argus has caught up with local celebs to find out who their super moms are and what makes them so special. Actress Jawaahier Petersen honours her mother Madeegha Anders, 62.

“My mother is the epitome, the personification of grace, plus my mom is old-school in the sense that everything is always in its place, you know, hair, the doekies always matches perfectly with the outfit. Jawaahier Petersen honours her mother Madeegha Anders. Picture: Supplied “My mom has fallen many times in her life; figuratively speaking, but the way she has always gotten up was always a lesson of grace and class, and inner strength. And so to me, I celebrate her for that this Mother’s Day.” Actress Kim Syster honours her mom, Yvonne Syster, 60.

“My mother has mountain-moving faith that I’m absolutely in awe of. She is the hardest worker I know. She taught me how to have self-discipline. Kim Syster and mom Yvonne Syster . Picture: Supplied “At 60, she still has so much ambition. She is currently developing a programme to help foundation phase children with their perceptual skills.” Jarrad Ricketts celebrates his mom Melgrid Anthea Ricketts, 71.

“What makes her special is her ability to still give so much to others, through the various organisations she devotes her time to, and how she makes time for all her children and grandchildren still. Jarrad Rickets celebrates his mom Melgrid Anthea Ricketts. Picture: Supplied “My mom loves baking, and exploring with new recipes and ensures that she fills our hearts and tummies with her love. She always checks up on her children, as old as we all are, to make sure we are doing okay and still lends an ear.” Radio presenter Jamie-Lee Domburg highlights the qualities of her mom, Patricia Domburg, 64.

Jamie-Lee Domburg and mom Patricia Domburg. “My mom’s superpower is her ability to multi-task because I suck at it. She possesses boundless love and patience, and can know what I need, even before I do.” Actress, comedian and now film producer, Shimmy Isaacs, boasts about her mom Frieda Baartman, 60. Shimmy Isaacs and mom Frieda Baartman. Picture: Supplied “My mom, Frieda, is my pillar, she raised three daughters with an iron hand, this is why all three of us are so successful today, in our personal and professional lives. She raised us well. My confidence and perseverance come from my mother because she has endured so much and this is admirable. My mom is well-known in

Worcester as ‘Frieda the hairdresser’ because she did everyone’s hair. DJ Portia Mackenzie pays tribute to her mother Joy Mackenzie, 64. Portia Mackenzie pays tribute to her Mother Joy Mackenzie. Picture: Supplied “Her words to me are always ‘my child if you’re not happy with something or someone let it go’. She never fails to tell me how proud she is of me and the woman I’ve grown into especially as far as my career goes.”

Chad Saaiman who is the splitting image if his mom, Sandy Saaiman, 60, says his mom is his style icon. Chad Saaiman and mom Sandy Saaiman. Picture: Supplied “She has always been a great mom, with great vision, always there when I need her and always praying for us.” Comedian Yaaseen Barnes celebrates his mom Amina Barnes, 71, and his mother-in-law Nuraan Masoet, 63, who are both retired teachers.