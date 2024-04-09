Local community driving school to assist youth with free classes

Cape Town - Residents in ward 56, comprising Kensington, Acacia Park and parts of Maitland, among others, are gearing up to establish a community driving school to assist youths in obtaining a driver’s licence. The project, started by ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg just over a year ago, has already seen more than 200 residents complete their learners licence with the help of volunteers who offer free classes.

The initiative, aimed at driving change and helping youngsters be more employable, is now expanding into a driving school, but needs the public’s help. “Last year we started the learners’ classes in Maitland, Factreton and Kensington, and at the time we found that the biggest challenge for most of our youngsters was employment. “With the help of our volunteer, Jamiela Baker, we were able to set up classes in each community to avoid having those who want to participate spend money on travelling.

“We were very excited as we have more than 200 residents who passed and now we are moving over to the next phase.” Steenberg said that the grand plan included creating a teaching yard at a local community centre with the hope of obtaining a vehicle in which the students could learn how to drive. “This is about more than employment, it’s about creating an alternative for our youth.

“We are calling on residents and businesses to come out and assist and even if someone was willing to donate a car that we need to fix we would do that. “Many have passed their learners but now the next step is to get them driving and help them develop so they can go on and become entrepreneurs. “With a licence they can either join an e-hailing company and work for themselves, do deliveries and many more options.

“Right now in our communities we need to start offering our unemployed residents an alternative to guns, drugs and prostitution.” Anyone who would like to assist can call Steenberg on 083 543 1344. [email protected]