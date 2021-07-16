Local NPO catapults youth for World Youth Skills Day

The Kay Mason Foundation (KMF) established its virtual and in-person Career Catapult programme to bridge the gap between completing school and being job-ready by providing internships, mentors and opportunities to network.

KMF chief executive officer Lauren Bright said national government and many non-profit organisations often focused on getting young people to successfully complete their schooling but neglected the critical next step of ensuring young people are able to find meaningful employment in the face of numerous challenges.

“There’s a digital divide to consider, financial difficulties, and emotional strain caused by our young people facing a disproportionately more uncertain future than their predecessors. Ensuring they get on the first rung of the job ladder and go on to be successful adults means we also have to expose them to the right mentors, experiences, and support,” said Bright.

Kay Mason Foundation learners at a pilot grade 12 job readiness workshop in March this year.

Job Crystal managing director Sasha Knott said given Covid-19 and its hardships, they will assist the programme by offering online webinars to help scholars get job-ready.