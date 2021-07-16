Local NPO catapults youth for World Youth Skills Day
Cape Town - A local non-profit organisation is launching its Career Catapult programme to reduce youth unemployment through job-readiness programmes.
The Kay Mason Foundation (KMF) established its virtual and in-person Career Catapult programme to bridge the gap between completing school and being job-ready by providing internships, mentors and opportunities to network.
KMF chief executive officer Lauren Bright said national government and many non-profit organisations often focused on getting young people to successfully complete their schooling but neglected the critical next step of ensuring young people are able to find meaningful employment in the face of numerous challenges.
“There’s a digital divide to consider, financial difficulties, and emotional strain caused by our young people facing a disproportionately more uncertain future than their predecessors. Ensuring they get on the first rung of the job ladder and go on to be successful adults means we also have to expose them to the right mentors, experiences, and support,” said Bright.
Job Crystal managing director Sasha Knott said given Covid-19 and its hardships, they will assist the programme by offering online webinars to help scholars get job-ready.
“This involves how to get your CV ready, how to answer interview questions, what to expect in an interview, what to wear, what to do before an interview and how to find the right company,” said Knott.
The managing director said there was no cost involved, and by helping youngsters to get a better education, especially youngsters in poverty, they could help break the cycle of poverty.