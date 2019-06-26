After filing 500 complaints against Communicare, say they feel aggrieved that nothing has come of complaints they lodged about a year ago. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Tenants of social housing organisation Communicare say they feel aggrieved that nothing has come of complaints they lodged against the company about a year ago. The tenants filed no fewer than 500 complaints with the Western Cape Rental Tribunal.

Neville Petersen, spokesperson for tenants’ organisation Foundation for Community Development), said they had followed all the processes the tribunal required, but to no avail.

While the Rental Tribunal was investigating Communicare, the housing company was still evicting tenants, he said.

In July last year, tenants handed the tribunal more than 300 complaints objecting to the 9% to 15% rental increases they claimed had been “forced on them”.

Fed-up tenants from Dunoon, Ruyterwacht and Kraaifontein went on a protest march in the city to vent their anger and hand over a memorandum to the legislature.

The residents claimed they were being “abused” by Communicare.

They also handed over a memorandum to then Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Among their demands were that lease agreements with Communicare be scrapped, the housing units be transferred to tenants, the rent increases and all arrears payments be written off, and water and sewage charges be itemised.

“Nothing has been happening. The matters have still not been resolved and this has gone on for just over a year. Tenants have no clarity or answers,” Petersen said.

Provincial Human Settlements Department spokesperson Muneera Allie said: “These cases are at various stages of process and finalisation. With each case being dealt with individually, some are still in the mediation phase and some settlement agreements are being reduced to writing.”

She said that in September last year, Communicare agreed to place a 6-month moratorium on instituting further legal action while matters were still under investigation by the tribunal.

Communicare chief executive Anthea Houston said: “The tribunal spent seven months verifying the complaints and clarifying who the tenants would mandate as their representatives to handling their complaints. The tenants eventually split into seven different groups, each with their own representative.

“Communicare and the tenant representatives of five of these seven groups have been engaged in mediation.

“Agreement has also been reached with most of these groups and the tribunal is expected to finalise the mediation process soon. Two groups have not yet made themselves available for mediation.”

