Longest Covid-19 ICU patient at Groote Schuur Hospital recuperating at home

Cape Town - The longest Covid-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Groote Schuur Hospital, continues his recovery at home, following his discharge in March. Despite his discharge from Groote Schuur Hospital in March 2021, Winston Cogill is still dependent on oxygen support because of breathing difficulties due to severe Covid-19 complications.

The 54-year-old Diep River resident, spent 122 days in the ICU, making him the longest surviving Covid-19 ICU patient admitted at the hospital. His condition was so bad that his wife was called in twice to say her final goodbye. “I had flu-like symptoms, and I was admitted to Victoria Hospital in October 2020. Two days later, I was transferred to Groote Schuur Hospital. I arrived and was put on the high-flow nasal oxygen machine.

“A few days later, I was sent to the ICU where I spent 122 days. Most of those days were spent on a ventilator,” said Cogill. “Emotionally it was very tough, and it still is. It was very frustrating spending such a long time in hospital. Not seeing my wife and my daughter and the rest of my family, I’m one of eight siblings. I could not speak but the nurses would communicate with my family through video calls. “The patience of the staff at the hospital is just amazing. Some nurses would just come hold my hand and sing choruses to me. Every day, the staff would brush my teeth. When I reached 100 days in ICU, I even got a haircut,” he said.