Lonwabo Jack’s murder case postponed to July

Cape Town – The murder case of 22-year-old gay man, Lonwabo Jack, was postponed again on Thursday as investigations into his death continues. Jack’s body, which had stab wounds to the chest, was found in Pula Road, Mau Mau settlement, in April, after he went out with friends for his birthday the previous day.

His murder sparked a lot of outrage and numerous marches in Nyanga within the community as it is also a suspected hate crime. The case against the 17-year-old charged with Jack’s murder was postponed at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila said that the matter was postponed to July 22 for further investigation.

Previously, Nyanga police station commander Vuyisile Ncata revealed that a bloodied knife that was allegedly used to kill Jack was found. He said semen which was also found on his private parts was taken to the lab and that investigations were almost complete, awaiting results from the lab. “We are opposing bail as we want him to be kept in custody.