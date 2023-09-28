LOOK: Community rallies to rescue seahorses stranded on Plett’s Lookout Beach

Plettenberg Bay: After several calls for assistance were made on Tuesday on social media and local WhatsApp groups, locals and visitors flocked to Lookout Beach in their hundreds to help save as many washed-up seahorses as they could. Armed with beach buckets, cooldrink cups, or anything they could use to collect the small marine fish, hoards of volunteers combed the shoreline looking for stranded seahorses. CapeNature staff, along with several local marine biologists, helped to co-ordinate the rescue efforts. It is assumed that the high volume of rainfall coupled with the strong flow of fresh water out of the river mouth contributed to the high numbers of seahorses being washed up.

Photographer: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)