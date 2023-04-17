Cape Town - Loyiso Nkohla, former leader of the Ses'khona People's Movement and former ANCYL leader in the Western Cape, who was renowned for his “poo protests” at key landmarks such as Cape Town International Airport, was shot dead at Philippi Train Station this morning. During these “poo protests”, portable toilets were transported from informal settlements and dumped at key landmarks around Cape Town to highlight the poor sanitation in informal settlements.

Nkohla became known as the “poo fighter”. He held various positions in several political parties over the years, including the ANC, the DA, and Patriotic Alliance (PA) and also formed the Land Party, but had said he was leaving politics to focus on activism full-time in February last year. The Ses'khona People's Movement had been vocal about the conditions in informal settlements. Nkohla was shot and killed while at a large meeting at the Philippi station and railway corridor.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the Nyanga police were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder. “Reports suggested that two females and one male who also sustained injuries was transported to a nearby hospital with private transport for medical treatment,” Swartbooi said. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested, while the motive for the attack is yet to be determined.