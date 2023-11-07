Loyiso Nkohla’s murder accused abandons bail application

Cape Town - Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla’s family and friends learnt with shock that the man accused of killing the activist had had run-ins with the law. On Monday, the Athlone Magistrate’s Court heard, from the NPA, that Zukile Tshabile had previously been convicted of robbery.

“The accused has a pending Kraaifontein matter of aggravated robbery and attempted murder for which he will appear on November 21 in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. “He has a previous conviction for robbery. The State opposes bail and charges the accused under schedule 6 and he faces premeditated murder and attempted murder charges.” Tshabile confirmed to Magistrate Keith le Keur that he would abandon his bail application. The case was postponed to February 15 for further investigation.

Zukile Tshabile appeared in a packed Athlone Magistrate courtroom, which was filled with family and friends of Nkohla. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Nkohla’s family and friends had packed the small courtroom for Tshabile’s second appearance since his arrest. Nkohla’s wife Nyameka Mabandla said she was happy that the accused had chosen to stay behind bars. “We were shocked to find out about the other crimes. I realised that we are not dealing with just a small-time robber but a sophisticated criminal who has many cases pending.

“I am happy that he is not applying for bail but the only thing I am appealing for, is that he must tell the truth. Loyiso deserves justice, he never wronged anyone.” She said that Nkohla was at the Philippi Station to speak to people employed by a security company. “They approached him about unpaid salaries and the meeting he attended was to address that. He had never received threats before that day.”

Survivor Thembinkosi Pupa recalled that they were praying when Nkohla was gunned down. “The strange thing is that Loyiso asked us to pray before the meeting. “We had not even said amen when we heard shots fired. I was hit by nine bullets in the leg and groin area; they randomly shot, it was all unexpected.

"I was in hospital for two months, some bullets are still stuck in my body, I was told that the bullets were homemade." He said he was happy about the breakthrough that police had made. "We are happy that there is someone arrested and answering for what happened." Nkohla's friend and co-founder of Ses'khona People's Rights Movement Andile Lili said more arrests were expected.

“We are glad the police are closing in on the three other suspects, who are currently on the run. “We want to know how much they were paid to take the life of Loyiso. “We understand that the money was sent to their girlfriends and then it was sent back to the suspect’s accounts.