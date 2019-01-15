Country Animal Clinic veterinarians Rosali Bruggemann and Tiaan Visser attend to the buck’s wounds. Picture: Country Animal Clinic/Facebook.

Cape Town - The tales of heroism in battling the Betty’s Bay fire abound, but none have tugged at the heartstrings quite like the rescue of a little grysbok dubbed “Bambi”. He was found by two firefighters from Winelands fire services while they were battling the flames in the Overstrand. The young grysbok was transported to the Ebervet Country Animal Clinic in Somerset West by ER24 Paramedics on Friday at 9.30pm.

Veterinarians Rosali Bruggemann and Tiaan Visser were on call when the grysbok was brought to the clinic.

Ingrid de Wet, head veterinarian of Ebervet Country Animal Clinic, said: “It had severe burns to all four feet and on its face and was suffering severe dehydration. They cleaned, treated and bandaged the feet, gave the Grysbok pain-killing medication and put up a drip for dehydration.”

“Dr Adri Rossouw was able to bottle feed him and within 24 hours he was walking around again on his little bandaged feet. Thirty-six hours later he is eating like a champion and growing stronger. She has nicknamed him Bambi. We will send him to a rehabilitation sanctuary as soon as he is well enough.”

There could be many more animals suffering as a result of the fire and the public has been urged to either help them or alert authorities who can rescue them.

“At Ebervet Country Animal Clinic we will gladly help any wild animal that is brought to us. If any other animals affected by the fire are found we will be more than willing to help them as much as we can,” said De Wet.

