Magistrate Romay van Rooyen murder accused to stand trial in the High Court

Cape Town - The Mitchells Plain teenager accused of killing his aunt, Vredenberg Magistrate Romay van Rooyen, on Thursday appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court where the State requested a transfer to the Western Cape High Court. State Prosecutor Keenen Petersen said the investigation into how the magistrate ended up dead inside her Marina da Gama home on September 9, 2022, has been concluded.

Cassidy Hartzenberg, 19, was arrested as a primary suspect on September 28, 2022, a few days after he attended her funeral and helped carry Van Rooyen’s coffin to her grave as a pallbearer. On Thursday, Hartzenberg’s parents refused to speak to the media. Once again reiterating their preferred silence on the matter. At this stage, Hartzenberg is yet to make a bail application. Hartzenberg was legally represented in court as Magistrate Lutvie van Rhodie explained the process of what would happen next to the high school graduate.

“The next time you will appear in court will be at the Cape Town High Court,” Van Rhodie said. Hartzenberg, who has been described by his father Deon as a “quiet child”, nodded his head and said he understood. Defence lawyer Jamie Gain said, at this stage, they had no defence witnesses.

He is charged with two counts of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. It is alleged Hartzenberg was seen entering Van Rooyen’s home in the afternoon, before she was found dead hours later. “On the day in question, the accused borrowed money and hired a witness to take him to the deceased’s house.

“He was dropped near the deceased’s house and was witnessed walking in the direction of her home. Evidence suggests there was an altercation between the accused and the deceased,” the State alleged. At this stage, the State has confirmed the cause of death as “consistent with asphyxia”, meaning she was suffocated. Two statements from witnesses have been retrieved by investigators.