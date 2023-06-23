Malikah Hamza, 19, does Cape Town proud and signs for German hockey team

Cape Town - It’s a proud moment for young South African hockey player Malikah Hamza who has signed to play for the women’s first team of Harvestehuder Hockey club in Germany. Kensington-born Hamza shared her excitement after the news of her signing to play for the German Bundesliga 1 side, Harvestehuder. Hamza, 19, who is regarded as one of the youngest players to play in Bundesliga 1, is expected to start in August.

Her father, Boebie Hamza, said his daughter showed talent at the age of two and began playing hockey at the age of nine. “I discovered Malikah’s talent at the tender age of two. I developed her skill and coached her from that age and I am extremely proud of what she has achieved. The journey has been extremely difficult, yet rewarding. Her gift, coupled with humility, will take her as far as she wants to go.” In recognition of her talent, in particular her ability to score goals at will, the teenager has been nicknamed “Messi”, after the Argentinian football star.

The ladies’ first team coach Paul Pongs confirmed the addition to his team. “Malika Hamza will be a member of the ladies first team of Harvesthuder Tennis and Hockey club e.V. in Hamburg, Germany from August 2023. We are very pleased with the signing and we look forward to welcoming her on board.” Malikah is looking forward to the opportunity to play on the bigger stage.