Malmesbury kidnap victims who escaped almost being burnt alive were found in Dunoon

Cape Town - Two men allegedly kidnapped by eight men in Chatsworth, Malmesbury, are recovering at home after they were beaten and nearly killed on Monday evening. Malmesbury ward councillor Amber Booysen said one of the victims was taken while he was fixing a roof, while the other was kidnapped from his home.

Chris Jones, 39, and the other victim, 20, were found alive yesterday, after being beaten in Dunoon. Jones’s mother, Cathy, said: “He is now safe at home, he was badly injured. I want to thank everyone who helped look for him. We trust God will help us with this case.” Booysen said that the pair were almost killed.

“They escaped as the people were about to burn them alive. “They had already put them in big drums, we don’t know how they managed to get away. “They got a lift and the person left them at the Atlantis police station,” Booysen said.

The victims were taken to hospital for treatment. She said the alleged kidnappers, who were in a Toyota Quantum, accused them of housebreaking. “I am very grateful that the community stood up quickly and responded.

“We don’t know what would have happened if no one went to the police to insist that they search for them. “We want the suspects to be brought to book for what they did. We need to get this kind of syndicate that kidnaps our children out of Chatsworth,” Booysen said. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Malmesbury detectives were pursuing all possible leads.

“The 39-year-old was reported as kidnapped by his brother who alleged that a group of men travelling in a Toyota Quantum minibus took him away from their home on Monday at about 6.15pm. “It is alleged that the group of about eight men visited their home at Chamberlain Street, Chatsworth, Malmesbury, and accused the victim of housebreaking, forced him out of his room into the combi, in which they drove off. “Further reports suggest that another person, aged 20, also residing in the same neighbourhood, was also taken by the same group. “However, no case was reported. “Meanwhile, it was established by the investigating officer that the 39-year-old managed to escape his kidnappers last night and found refuge at the Atlantis police station. He was later reunited with his family,” Pojie said.

“The 20-year-old was found in hospital after allegedly suffering assault at the hand of the group of alleged kidnappers.” Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact Malmesbury SAPS at 022 482 7507, Captain Joods Tieties at 082 559 4608 or Crime Stop at 0860 10111. [email protected]