Malmesbury train route closed temporarily due to a Covid-19 emergency

The train operates via Monte Vista, Bellville, Kraaifontein and stops at Fisantekraal, Melish, Mikpunt, Klipheuwel, Wintervogel Kalbaskraal and Abbotsdale.

Cape Town - Metrorail has had to pause its week day train services between Cape Town and Malmesbury for this week due to a Covid-related matter.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said, that this was due to a reciprocal agreement between the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transnet to operate on one another’s network.

“The rail network owner for the line north of Kraaifontein to Worcester and beyond is Transnet. The Malmesbury train is a daily return train between Malmesbury and Cape Town - one inbound in the morning, and the return outbound in the afternoon,” Scott said.

“We rely on Transnet for this service although we use our trains. They have a Covid-19 emergency in their train control centre which required that their protocols be followed.”