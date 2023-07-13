Man, 40, is due in court for allegedly stabbing his manager multiple times

Cape Town - A 40-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today after he was apprehended by the employees of a security company based in Hout Bay and handed over to SAPS for allegedly stabbing his manager multiple times. A Hout Bay resident chased the suspect on foot on Tuesday morning after spotting a suspicious man running down Valley Road.

According to Hout Bay Community Crime Prevention (CCP) securities company, just before 9.55am a resident reported to them that a suspicious person was running along Valley Road shortly after he heard a scream coming out of a business premise around that area. Acting on the information received, CCP immediately shared the information on the radio network to which all Security Service Providers (SSPs) have access. At 9.59am the suspect was caught by the Deep Blue securities at the corner of Blue Valley and Pine Street, with CCP responders and ADT arriving moments later.

“It was discovered that the suspect had stabbed a person multiple times on the premises of the business where the screaming had been heard. The victim was transported via ambulance to receive urgent medical attention and is currently in a serious condition. “This incident is not related to trespassing or burglary, but no other details can be shared at this time to protect the investigation by SAPS. “A big thanks to the alert resident for their quick thinking and to all responders who assisted with apprehending the suspect.”

SAPS spokesperson F.C van Wyk confirmed the incidents saying Hout Bay SAPS is currently investigating a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH). “A complainant who is the manager at a business premises in Hout Bay was stabbed multiple times by one of his employees. “The complainant is currently receiving medical treatment at a medical facility. The suspect was arrested by employees of a security company and was handed over to the police.