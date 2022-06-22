Man accused of killing brave 19-year-old Chad Basson finally on trial four years later

Cape Town - The man accused of killing the brave 19-year-old Chad Basson on Tuesday appeared in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court for murder. Jephry Africa is facing four counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm for his alleged involvement in the gang shooting which resulted in Chad’s untimely death in July 2018.

Basson was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending a friend’s 21st birthday party in Lentegeur. As a hail of bullets were fired at the house, Chad physically shielded a girl from the shots, ultimately giving up his own life to save hers. His father Cornelius Basson last year received an award on Chad’s behalf, when President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured him with The Order of Mendi for Bravery.

Parents of Chad Basson from Lentegeur, Dawn Basson and Cornelius Basson say they are so proud of their son Chad. The father of slain hero Chad Basson described the moment he received the National Order of Mendi for Bravery on behalf of his son as bitter-sweet. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) The family were present as Afrika stood trial for their son’s murder. Basson said after the proceedings concluded, “as a family this is one step closer to closure, although I don’t think we’ll ever be able to reach full closure because there will always be this gap in the family, but at least towards justice this is one step closer in achieving that”. He said hearing how his son was killed was traumatic because his wife, Dawn, cried throughout but it was an experience they had to go through.

“We didn’t think we’d get to this day because this witness was very very afraid and we struggled for a couple of years to get her on the stand. It was unique for an application for a closed court to be brought for an adult but we understand and we’re glad that finally this witness was secured,” Basson said. The court will reconvene today for the trial to continue. [email protected]