Cape Town - The Congolese man accused of stabbing and killing a US citizen with a kitchen knife in Green Point made his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Gedeon Tshimowa, 27, reportedly had an argument with Phillips Olagoke Allen-Barake, 22, on Friday morning in the kitchen of Atlantic Point backpackers when the American tourist was stabbed to death.

Tshimowa was arrested and the court heard that not only was he charged with murder, but he also faced a charge of escaping from custody. The accused walked into the dock yesterday. He did not speak. His private lawyer did the talking. He said his client had been in South Africa for 20 years and had the necessary documentation.

The defence counsel also said Tshimowa had no previous convictions, outstanding warrants or pending cases. He was arrested at his home, and the case was postponed to February 27 for bail information. The owner of the backpackers told the Cape Argus that they would only speak through their spokesperson.

“This is still very traumatic not only to us but to the staff and other people here. The family of the deceased have been contacted.” National Tourism Crisis Communications spokesperson Natalia Rosa said they were saddened by the incident. “A conflict arose the previous night at a backpacker accommodation between two guests.

“Though it was seemingly resolved, tensions tragically escalated again the following morning, on February 9, in the guest kitchen. “Despite attempts by accommodation staff to diffuse the situation calmly, one guest ultimately fatally stabbed the other using a kitchen knife in a devastating end to their dispute. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time.”