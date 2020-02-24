Residents of Piketberg are fuming after a man who was allegedly released on parole two weeks ago, was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

Cape Town - Residents of Piketberg are fuming after a man who was allegedly released on parole two weeks ago, was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl. Police said allegations of attempted rape of a second victim are also under investigation against the same man who will appear in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court today.

According to community leader Billy Claasen, the accused was a convicted criminal who served a sentence for raping a 10-year-old and was released on parole. Claassen said: “Last week, the 14-year-old was allegedly raped. We applaud the Family, Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit in Piketberg for the swift arrest of the suspect.

“The victim fought back and bit the alleged rapist in the neck. I’ve met with the victim and her family and she is not doing well at all. She is receiving counselling.”

He added that residents were outraged and would attend today’s court proceedings in great numbers. Claassen said residents wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Justice and Correctional Services minister to have an in-depth look into the amnesty and parole of certain inmates.