Man arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old on farm near Piketberg

Cape Town - A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court today after he was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at a farm in the area. The suspect allegedly filmed himself in the act raping the child and has been kept in the Piketberg police holding cells.

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk confirmed the investigation into the incident. Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director Billy Claasen has condemned the violation and has asked the state to oppose bail. “He should remain in custody. The safety of children and women should be high on the agenda of the government,” said Claasen.

Claasen said the organisation has called on the Department of Social Development and other state entities to give the necessary support to the 10- year old victim and her family. “We call on the police and courts to do their work properly and impose harsher sentences on crimes like these, so that these kind of evil attacks on innocent people can be stopped. “Our children and women need to play, live, and work in a safe environment and in harmony with each other,” said Claasen.